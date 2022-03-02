MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball 2021-22 season netted two major Ohio Valley Conference awards Tuesday, along with three All-OVC selections in a vote of the league’s head coaches and communications directors.
Forward KJ Williams was named OVC Player of the Year and Matt McMahon the OVC Coach of the Year. The Racers also saw Williams join guards Tevin Brown and Justice Hill on the All-OVC First Team.
Williams becomes MSU’s 16th different player to win OVC Player of the Year and the 21st MVP award. He’s the first Racer to win since Ja Morant in 2018-19. McMahon is the 11th MSU coach to win the OVC award and the 17th for a MSU coach.
Heading into this week’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, this year’s awards also saw MSU’s Katelyn Young named the OVC Women’s Player of the Year. Coupled with the award for Williams, it marks just the second time both MSU teams have won the OVC Player of the Year award since 2017-18 when Jonathan Stark and Ke’Shunan James were honored.
Young and guard teammate Macey Turley were named to the women’s first team, while guard Alexis Burpo and forward Hannah McKay were named to the second team.
Williams and Brown are now the 14th and 15th MSU players to be named All-OVC at least three times and the first since Isaiah Canaan in 2013. They are also the first teammates in Murray State history to be All-OVC three years in a row together.
Hill also makes All-OVC to give the Racers three all-league selections for the first time since the 2017-18 season when Jonathan Stark, Terrell Miller and Ja Morant were honored.
Coach Matt McMahon – 7th Season at Murray State
McMahon’s Racers became just the sixth team in league history to run the table and go undefeated and the first to do it in an 18-game conference schedule. At 28-2, the Racers have the most wins in NCAA D-I and are ranked in the national top-25 for the first time since 2015 and the Racers are the second MSU team to be ranked in consecutive weeks in 41 seasons following the team from 2011-12.
McMahon becomes the first MSU coach since Steve Prohm in the 2014-15 season to win Coach of the Year. McMahon is in his seventh season as head coach and in his 11th season overall after Prohm hired him as an assistant in 2011. McMahon is the first MSU coach to have three seasons of 25-or-more wins and his 2021-22 team recorded the 32nd 20-win season in the 97-year history of the program.
KJ Williams – F – Jr. –
Cleveland, Miss.
Williams has become the third Racer to score 1,500 points and grab 800 rebounds as he joins Racer greats Popeye Jones and Isaac Spencer.
Williams won OVC Player of the Week five times this season and had three games of 30-point scoring. He was also named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week twice.
Tevin Brown – G – Jr. –
Fairhope, Ala.
Crowned the OVC 3-point king when he broke the record that had stood for 24 seasons, Brown joins Williams to give the Racers one of the greatest dynamic duos in OVC history.
This season, Brown won three-straight OVC Player of the Week awards in December when the Racers surged with wins over Memphis and UT Chattanooga.
Brown joined MSU greats Isaac Spencer and Glen Green as the only Racers to score 1,500 points, grab 500 rebounds and dish out 350 assists.
Justice Hill – G – So. –
Little Rock, Ark.
Taking over point guard duties this season, Hill led the Racers in assists in 19 games and had 12 games with only one or zero turnovers.
Hill is +101 this season in assists to turnovers and his 152 assists is currently tied for 10th all-time for a single season at MSU.
He turned heads when the Racers rolled into Nashville and defeated Belmont 82-60. He made the game a rout by scoring a career-high 36 points, as it was the top scoring game in the OVC season at the time.
Katelyn Young - F - Soph. -
Oakwood, Ill.
Young’s Player of the Year honor is the sixth in program history, with Young becoming the fifth Racer to win the prestigious award, as Ashley N. Hayes won the award in both 2007-08 and 2008-09. The four All-OVC selections is a new program-high for the Racers, eclipsing the previous best of three, which was accomplished on five separate occasions.
Since taking over the Racer program in 2017-18, Rechelle Turner’s teams have won two Player of the Year awards, one Freshman of the Year award and have earned 12 all-conference selections. During Turner’s tenure, the Racers have never had less than two All-OVC nods in a single season. The now 12 total All-OVC awards under Turner is now the most by any coach in MSU women’s basketball history, surpassing Eddie Field’s 11 earned from 1993-2003.
Young won eight OVC Player of the Week honors over the course of the season, tying UT Martin’s Chelsea Perry for the most in league history. She currently paces the league in both scoring and rebounding at 20.2 points per game and 8.1 boards per game.
Macey Turley– G – Sr. –
Murray
Tuesday’s selection allowed Turley to become just the third player in program history to earn All-OVC accolades in each of the four years of her career. It also marks the third straight season in which Turley has been named to the first team. She is only the second player in school history to score 1,600 points and tally 400 assists
Alexis Burpo – G – Sr. –
Murray
Burpo is now a two-time All-OVC selection, after also being named to the second team for the 2019-20 season.
She has been a reliable scorer, a proficient passer and a force on the glass for Murray State this season, averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. Burpo has also been solid at free throw line for Murray State where she is one of four players shooting over 80-percent for year, currently at 81.6-percent. Burpo registered two double-doubles this season
Hannah McKay - F - Soph.-
Owensboro.
The 2021-22 season has been a breakout campaign for McKay and she has capped it off with the first All-OVC honor of her career.
The sophomore has done a little bit of everything for the Racers this season and is currently averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She too has been incredibly efficient over the course of the year and has ended the regular season by shooting 49.1-percent from the field, 33.9-percent from 3-point range and 80.5-percent at the free throw line. In the Racers’ home win over Austin Peay this season, McKay set new career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while notching her second of three double-doubles this season.
