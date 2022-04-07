TUNICA, Miss. — Seeded sixth, the Murray State men’s golf team scored one win in three matches and settled for a fourth-place showing at the inaugural Carpenter-Chaney Classic this week at Tunica National Golf Club in Tunica, Mississippi.
A day after beating Belmont, but losing to UT Martin in the semifinals, the Racers bowed out Tuesday in the third-place game 3-2-1 to the Morehead State Eagles. Kamaren Cunningham went 3-0 in the event including a 3-up victory over Morehead’s Cameron Travis. MSU’s Connor Coombs posted his second match win over Blake Evans 1-up.
After being the only lower seed to beat a higher seed in the quarterfinals, the Racers went 6-9-3 in their three matches that included a win over Belmont and losses to UT Martin and Morehead State.
The Murray State’s quarterfinal advancement came after the Racers and third-seeded Belmont battled to a 2-2-2 tie in six matches. With no overtime being played in the eight-team event this week, all matches tied after 18 holes remained just that. The Racers advanced using the tiebreaker of most holes won, where they won 32 and Belmont won 28. The Racers got wins from Connor Coombs who took down Belmont’s Evan Davis 5-up and Kamaren Cunningham won his match by the same score over Jack Bergstrom.
That pushed the Racers to the semifinals against 2-seed UT Martin where the Racers battled in a tight team match, but fell 4-2-0. Late in the match, there were four matches locked in a tie, but the Racers were only able to get wins from Cunningham with a 2-up victory over UTM’s Bryson Morrell and Walker Beck outlasted UTM’s Cayden Chambers with a 1-up victory. MSU’s Cunningham went 2-0 in his matches for the day. Coombs and Beck each won a match.
