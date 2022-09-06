MURRAY — Forward Chloe Barnthouse and Sophomore Morgan Bodker provided the offensive spark for Murray State (0-4-1) in a 2-2 draw Sunday with former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin.
After an hour-long weather delay, the Skyhawks took the early lead on a corner kick in the 27th minute that ended directly in the back of the net. The Racers would respond following a handball in the penalty box from UT Martin in the 44th minute. Bodker would step up to the spot and calmly blast her penalty shot into the top right corner of the net to level the scoring just before the half.
