MURRAY — A football season that started with big expectations and quickly plummeted into an adversity-laden abyss is ending with positives for Murray State.

The Racers have now won two games in a row after Saturday’s 27-9 win over a Robert Morris team that, perhaps in scary fashion, closely resembles them this season, right down to having used four quarterbacks and having endured injuries to numerous key players. Murray State had to earn this one, though, with a big fourth quarter after the Colonials had put themselves in position to break a season-long losing streak by taking the lead late in the third.