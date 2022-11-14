MURRAY — A football season that started with big expectations and quickly plummeted into an adversity-laden abyss is ending with positives for Murray State.
The Racers have now won two games in a row after Saturday’s 27-9 win over a Robert Morris team that, perhaps in scary fashion, closely resembles them this season, right down to having used four quarterbacks and having endured injuries to numerous key players. Murray State had to earn this one, though, with a big fourth quarter after the Colonials had put themselves in position to break a season-long losing streak by taking the lead late in the third.
Instead, it was the Racers (2-8) not only regaining control at a point of the game that has been anything but friendly this season but, in the style that several others have done to them this season, added one more score for emphasis to stretch the final margin.
“That’s happened to us in games where we’re hanging in there, fighting as hard as we could, but just couldn’t do anything in the fourth quarter and we were able to do that to them today,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, who seemed to sympathize with Robert Morris’ situation and gave the Colonials (0-10) credit for how they played Saturday.
“Before I take any questions about the game … Robert Morris! Man! We were there (winless until a homecoming win over Tennessee State two weeks earlier) and I don’t think I would have these types of thoughts if we hadn’t been through the season we’ve been through. It’s almost a mirror image of our season. They’ve played four quarterbacks. They’ve tried two guys as the wildcat. They’ve had tons of injuries and for them to fight like that, like they did in this game, you just have to give them a ton of credit.”
However, as they did in the win over TSU, the Racers owned the fourth quarter Saturday, trailing 9-7 after three missed field goals and three lost fumbles had allowed the Colonials to stay in the game and take the lead with nine straight points after halftime, Murray State regained its focus.
After the Racers’ defense (which limited Robert Morris to only 74 total yards) forced a punt near midfield, the offense took over the game. Inserting backup quarterback Lucas Maue (52 important yards) was a wildcat, Murray State marauded its way 55 yards in only four plays as running back Cortezz Jones (75 yards Saturday) flew 24 yards down the right sideline to put the Racers up 13-9 with a little less than 14 minutes left.
Then, after another stop by the Racer defense, Jones’ backfield mate Damonta Witherspoon (80 yards) broke free from several tacklers before diving into the end zone to complete a 20-yard scoring run that increased the lead to 20-9 with 9:28 to go. For good measure, Jones finished off the Colonials with another 24-yard gallop in the final three minutes to seal the win and send out a class of 17 seniors out as winners in their final game at Stewart.
“Our last home game … it feels like a piece of you is leaving,” said senior defensive back Quinaz Turner, who stopped one Colonials second-half drive with a diving interception. “You never know from one day to the next, but you’re going to look back on what you did in college with your friends and teammates and coaches and it’s just about relationships and those are not going away.”
Senior receiver LaMartez Brooks finished with three catches for 48 yards. He said that the fact that the Racers have not surrendered and found a way to scratch out two wins under such big challenges this season is a credit to Hood and the staff.
“Coach Hood tells us to stay together and lean on your brother and have each other’s back,” Brooks said. “That’s what he’s really big on and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”
Along with coming on Senior Day, Saturday’s victory marked the 500th in the program’s history.
