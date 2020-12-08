MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team returns home Tuesday to take on Mississippi Valley Tuesday night at the CFSB Center in Murray. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and 1340 AM WNBS.
Scouting The Devilettes
Tuesday will be the Devilettes first game of the 2020-21 season. They are coming off of a 2-27 campaign a year ago where they went 1-17 in the SWAC to finish 10th. The good news for MVSU is that they return nine upperclassmen from last year’s team including Ayonna Cotten and Shelli Thigpen who led the team with 10.8 and 9.8 points per game, respectively.
Last Time vs. Mississippi Valley
Last season, the Racers traveled to Itta Benna where they came away with a 72-66 win. Macey Turley and Laci Hawthorne each had 18 points in the game, with Hawthorne also pulling down a game-high 12 boards. For MVSU, Diamond Wraggs led the scoring and rebounding with 19 and 11, respectively.
Hot Shots
Through three games this season, Murray State is averaging 74.7 points per game, that is 8.0 points per game more than it averaged last year. The Racers have already scored 80-plus points twice this season, a feat they only accomplished four times last season against DI competition.
A Win Tuesday Would...
A win Tuesday would give Murray State a 2-0 start at home for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Rechelle Turner, however it would be the first against all DI opponents.
