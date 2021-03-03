MOREHEAD — As the preseason favorites to win the OVC title, the Murray State women’s soccer team got their season started on the right foot with a 3-1 win over Morehead State.
Due to COVID-19, the season was moved to the spring and the schedule limited to conference opponents only, so it had been over a year since the Racers had played a soccer game. The rust was apparent early as the Racers seemed unable to maintain possession and looked out of sorts on their back line, but by the 15th minute the offense was ready to make a play.
The first goal of the new season came via the team’s leading returning scorer, Rebecca Kubin, in the 23rd minute after a run down the middle of the defense. Sophomore Lily Strader found Kubin on the run and the finish was into the left corner of the goal to give Murray State a 1-0 lead.
The Racers offense struck again in the first half in the 32nd minute when newcomer Chloe Barnthouse scored her first career goal. She fought through a defender to get to the ball and then finished with the left foot just past the goalkeeper. That made the score 2-0 and that’s where it stayed until halftime.
In the second half the Racers were able to add one more goal, this time from sophomore Saraya Young. It was a brilliant goal after Young took possession in her own end and made an electric run all the way into the Eagles’ 18-yard box and finished the play with a strike into the near corner. Nobody from Morehead ever slowed her down and she was able to avoid a pair of challenges en route to her first career goal. That made the score 3-0 in the 51st minute.
As good as the offense played on the day there were still plenty of areas of opportunity for the Racers to improve on the rest of the season. The back line defense had a few lapses, one of which resulted in the Eagle’s only goal in the 62nd minute. An errant pass resulted in an immediate numbers advantage for Morehead and they were able to take advantage.
For the remainder of the game, the Racers played solid on both ends, nearly adding a fourth goal, and ultimately came away with the victory.
The season will continue on Friday as the Racers will play their home opener at 1 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky on Cutchin Field.
