Young vs, Valpo

Murray State’s Saraya Young (white) pushes past Valparaiso’s Abby White as she pursues the ball during the teams’ match last month at Cutchin Field in Murray. Young assisted teammate Mary Hardy’s goal in Thursday’s 1-0 win.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge said Tuesday that his team was intending to play two more matches in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament — a semifinal and the title match.

That is exactly what is going to happen. Thursday night, the Racers ensured a second match of the weekend by upending Valley regular season champion and tournament host Valparaiso,  , to set up Sunday’s encounter with Missouri State.