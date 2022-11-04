VALPARAISO, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge said Tuesday that his team was intending to play two more matches in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament — a semifinal and the title match.
That is exactly what is going to happen. Thursday night, the Racers ensured a second match of the weekend by upending Valley regular season champion and tournament host Valparaiso, , to set up Sunday’s encounter with Missouri State.
In defeating the Beacons (8-7-4) Thursday, Murray State (7-11-3) has now beaten three teams in the tournament to whom it lost during the regular season. The run started last Thursday with a 1-0 win over Drake in Carbondale, Illinois, then continued this past Sunday with a dramatic 2-1 win in double overtime over host Southern Illinois. Valpo claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win in Murray last month.
As was the case on that day at Cutchin Field, Murray State scored first Thursday. Mary Hardy scored off an assist from Saraya Young only about 13 minutes into the first half. Unlike that day, the goal was enough.
Valpo owned a 9-5 edge for shots on goal but Murray State goal-keeper Jamie Skarupsky was up to the challenge, finishing the night with eight saves.
The time for Sunday’s match has yet to be determined.
