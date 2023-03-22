MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s tennis team carried the good play of the past few weeks into a memorable debut this past weekend in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Racers provided a warm welcome to fellow Valley newcomer Valparaiso and longtime Valley member Bradley by offering the indoor comfort of the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center against unseasonably cold temperatures in western Kentucky. Then, they preceded to hammer both opponents, beating Valpo, 5-2, (matches) on Saturday and sweeping the Braves, 7-0, on Sunday.

