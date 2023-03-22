MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s tennis team carried the good play of the past few weeks into a memorable debut this past weekend in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Racers provided a warm welcome to fellow Valley newcomer Valparaiso and longtime Valley member Bradley by offering the indoor comfort of the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center against unseasonably cold temperatures in western Kentucky. Then, they preceded to hammer both opponents, beating Valpo, 5-2, (matches) on Saturday and sweeping the Braves, 7-0, on Sunday.
“It felt really good. We knew both of these teams were tough opponents and that we had to bring our best and we did that and, honestly, we made the matches much easier (as far as the scores) than they were. That is because of the way we played,” said Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano, whose team has now won four matches in a row to raise its record to 8-6 overall. “We’re playing some of our best tennis at the moment and we’ve had a very challenging schedule and have had to face some challenges, some injuries, but I think that has made us tougher.”
Helping the Racers was setting the tone in doubles, which is played first. The Racers claimed the doubles point on both days to build momentum for the singles.
Saturday’s path to victory was a bit harder as the Racers dropped one doubles match before responding with wins from the teams of Emma Honore/Annika Pschorr and SarahBureau/Marit Kreugel. Then, the Racers dominated the singles against the Beacons with wins from Pschorr, Jordina Font and Natalie Slezakova coming in straight sets, while Paola Campigotto needed three sets.
Sunday, Murray State again had to win two doubles match for the doubles point, those wins coming from Bureau/Campigotto and Honore/Pschorr. Then, the Racers got wins from Bureau, Honore, Slezakova and Font in straight sets, along with three-set victories from Pschorr and Campigotto (both with 10-6 third-set scores), to finish the win.
“I think they (were excited about these matches being the program’s first in The Valley), but, with our team, we really try to focus more on the journey and process than the outcome,” Caetano said of the need for his players to not put extra pressure on themselves. “We talk about tennis being a sport about mistakes and who can best manage the mistakes better. And you’re going to make a lot of mistakes; that’s part of it.
“But sometimes you get to focusing too much on the result and that’s when it becomes hard to get the result you want. We focus more on our attitude, our body language … that sort of thing … so the opponent can see that we are there to beat them. They’re going to make good choices and bad choices but the best thing about this team, right now, is that they are controlling the things that are under their control and they’re playing with lots of energy and having a good time.”
There were also a couple more tidbits to the weekend. First, French Racer Emma Honore won her 125th match of her Murray State career.
The second was just as special. Fellow France native Sarah Bureau had some spectators of particular interest to her as her parents, Jean-Phillippe and Veronica, were able to enjoy seeing her play.
