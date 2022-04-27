MURRAY — After a big sweep of Ohio Valley Conference leader Eastern Illinois this past weekend, Murray State kept things going with an 8-2 win over Alabama A&M Tuesday at Johnny Reagan Field.
Murray State (22-18) had scored 56 runs in the three-game sweep of EIU but was having issues with its offense early against the Bulldogs (7-27). That ended in the bottom of the sixth when the Racers scored six times to undo a 1-1 tie.
The decisive sixth inning started with Carson Garner’s two-run triple that was followed by a Chase Estes single and a 4-1 lead. Estes would later score on a wild pitch and that was followed by a Bryson Bloomer sacrifice fly that scored Alex Crump, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Drew Vogel then ended the inning with an RBI single to score Jacob Slunder, who was hit by a pitch. Bloomer’s sacrifice fly in the third had given the Racers a 1-0 lead.
This marked the second time in about a month that the Racers have beaten the Bulldogs. Earlier, the Racers defeated A&M by a 7-3 score in Huntsville, Ala.
Slunder was 3-for-3 on the day with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Brennan McCullough was 2-for-4. On the mound, Ryan Fender went 5 1/3 innings and only surrendered two hits but did not get the win. That went to Allen Roulette, who went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.