CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Last Wednesday, former Ohio Valley Conference baseball rival Austin Peay hit Murray State with a big early burst that held firm in an easy win at Murray.
Tuesday, it appeared the teams' subsequent meeting of the Popeyes Battle of the Border at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville was on a similar course. Peay jetted out to a four-run lead and seemed in control ... until it wasn’t.
The Racers responded, cutting into the deficit as the late innings beckoned. Then, they completed the comeback with an eight-run explosion in the ninth inning to stun the Governors, 12-6, and split the season series.
It was the long ball that fueled the comeback for Murray State (12-13) as Drew Vogel hit a three-run home run and Logan Bland added a two-run tater — his second of the game – in the pivotal ninth inning. Earlier, Brennan McCullough caught Peay (10-15) with a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at 4-4 before Peay scored to regain the lead in the bottom half of that inning.
After Peay went up 4-0 in the fourth, the Racers got on the scoreboard with Bland’s first homer, a two-run shot, that cut the lead in half.
Vogel's shot in the ninth gave the Racers their first lead of the game at 7-5. Bland followed with his second long ball of the game and Dustin Mercer had an RBI double and Carson Garner followed that with a two-run double that finished outburst.
Murray State outhit the Govs, 15-9, Tuesday but, perhaps most important, took full advantage of those opportunities by leaving only four runners on base.
Allen Roulette got the win in relief by limiting the dangerous Govs to no hits 2.2 innings of work with two strikeouts.
