MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player.

The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to as “The Finest Place We Know.” Saturday, the Racers, who, for a variety of reasons, have yet to win a game this season, will look to change that against Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State, who is coached by former Tennessee Titans star running back Eddie George.