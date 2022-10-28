MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player.
The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to as “The Finest Place We Know.” Saturday, the Racers, who, for a variety of reasons, have yet to win a game this season, will look to change that against Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State, who is coached by former Tennessee Titans star running back Eddie George.
And Hood kind of played off a thought from Running Backs/Tight Ends coach Cody Gibson from a few minutes earlier. Gibson had referred to how he has come to understand that this a time of reverence and respect. It is a time where the current players are honoring the 20 or 30 men who wore their number many years earlier, and now are watching from the stadium seats as their successors try to honor them with their play.
Hood took it a step farther in his interview with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley in front of a customary large crowd at Murray’s Big Apple Grill and Bar.
“Well, the guys are excited about all of the festivities of homecoming … being there with the students, the administration, faculty and others. But I think for the football players, they get pumped up because somebody that walked on that field, played on that field, bled on that field, sweated on that field … they’re now watching them on that field,” Hood said.
“It’s just a different feeling.”
This season, a homecoming win would probably mean more to the Murray State program than in other years. With the Racers having to battle a second straight year of injuries to key players, forcing several reserves onto the field faster than had been planned, a season that began with aspirations of a trip to the FCS Playoffs has become one long fight to survive each week.
Issues with the offense, which has been hit the hardest with several different lineups being required, has meant that the defense has had to stay on the field way longer than desired. That has meant several games in which the Racers were a touchdown or less behind the opponent early in the fourth quarter have resulted in the opposition going on major scoring binges to turn close, contested games into blowouts on the scoreboard.
A primary example of this was the Racers’ last home game, a 45-16 loss to nationally-ranked OVC rival UT Martin in which the Racers only trailed the Skyhawks, 21-16, with nine minutes left in the game and had two chances to take the lead. UTM scored 24 points the rest of the way as it had 95 snaps on offense.
Now, with the Racers showing signs of returning to the physical style that was expected this season, albeit in a 33-18 loss to OVC newcomer Lindenwood last Saturday, optimism is rising as Saturday’s game approaches for homecoming. n
