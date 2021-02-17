MURRAY — With four straight wins under their belt, the Murray State Racers are showing signs that they may be a dangerous opponent for anyone in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
While the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive OVC regular-season crown is no longer a possibility, making noise in Evansville is something that can happen. After a rough beginning, the Racers have won five of their last seven contests and that includes a one-point home loss to league leader Belmont, who heads into this week still unbeaten in the conference.
Monday, the Racers may have played their best game of the season in routing a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville team that historically has proven anything but easy to crack on its home court. The 86-57 win, though, seemed to show two things.
First, the Racers clearly are better at holding leads than they were early in the season. Second, they are doing a much better job of taking care of the ball.
And that leads into a discussion of the opponent for Murray State’s next game, Eastern Illinois, which will provide an acid test of both of those theories. It was the Panthers that used a rash of turnovers in the second half to charge back from a 13-point deficit in Charleston, Illinois to beat the Racers 74-68.
This is also the same EIU team that made one of the biggest comebacks anywhere in the nation last year, coming from a 27-point deficit to beat the Racers 63-60.
The Racers seek to extend their winning streak to five games in a matchup that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the CFSB Center.
