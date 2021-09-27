MURRAY —The Murray State Racers (8-4, 2-0 OVC) downed the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-5, 0-2 OVC) in a sweeping fashion for the second time in two nights, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.
The Panthers played the Racers tough for the first two sets, but Murray State was able to come away with 25-21 victories in each before completing the weekend sweep with a 25-17 win in the third set.
Freshman, Brooke Lynn Watts, continued her impressive start to her collegiate career, tallying a team-best 13 kills and added five digs.
Kolby McClelland produced 12 kills, a season-best, and two errors on 26 attempts for a .385 attack percentage. McClelland also added three block assists and one service ace.
Alysha Smith had a notable performance as well, going errorless with seven kills on 13 attacks for a team-high .538 hitting percentage.
Senior libero, Becca Fernandez, pick up 10 digs, to keep her streak of 30 games in a row with double-digit digs intact.
Setter Bailey DeMier secured a double-double with 34 assists and 11 digs for her sixth of the season.
On Friday, Murray State swept EIU in its home opener, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, to start the conference season.
At the net, the Racers caused trouble for the Panther offense all night, with six Racers recording at least two block assists, for a team season-high of 16 total blocks.
Redshirt senior Kolby McClelland secured three block assists and one solo block on top of seven kills and zero errors (.500% attack). Sophomore Morgan Price matched McClelland with three block assists and a solo block of her own.
The Racers were led offensively by Brooke Lynn Watts and Alexa Harris. Watts put down 13 kills on a .241 hitting percentage and Harris’s 10 kills giving way to a .471 hitting percentage, a new season-high.
Setter Bailey DeMier produced 30 assists in the win and a season-high six kills on eight attempts.
Meanwhile, senior libero Becca Fernandez anchored the back row with a team-leading 17 digs.
The Racers hit the road next weekend to face Morehead at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 1, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Johnson Arena.
