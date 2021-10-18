MURRAY — Coming off their exciting sweep the previous night, the Murray State Racers volleyball team (10-9, 4-5 OVC) continued their high-energy levels into the afternoon and completed the series sweep of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-10, 5-4 OVC) with a four-set victory on Saturday in Racer Arena, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.
The Racers caused problems for the Golden Eagle serve receive all match long, serving a season-high 12 aces in the match, the most since Nov. 17, 2017 when they also served 12 in a win over Eastern Illinois.
Bailey DeMier tallied a season-high seven aces, including three in a row to start the third set. Her seven aces are second-most in program history for a four-set match. Dahlia Miller contributed three aces and Alexa Harris had a pair as well.
After falling 24-26 in the first set, the Racers took control the rest of the match, marking Murray State’s first win of the season in a match when they drop the first set.
Brooke Lynn Watts led the offensive with a match-high 16 kills and just missed a double-double with eight digs.
Kolby McClelland was the other Racer in double-figures for kills with 10, hitting .444. She also made herself known at the net with her best blocking night of the season, two solo blocks and five block assists.
To go along with her seven aces, DeMier tallied her seventh double-double, dishing out 38 assists and 10 digs.
Becca Fernandez and Dahlia Miller cleaned up the back row finishing with 17 and nine digs, respectively.
