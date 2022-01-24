MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team shot a school-record 4724 aggregate Saturday as part of the 2022 Withrow Open at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range. The Racers began the day with a 2346 in smallbore, followed by 2378 in air rifle.
John Blanton, Scott Patterson and Matias Kiuru formed a tight cluster that anchored Murray State’s smallbore score Saturday, shooting a 589, 588 and 587, respectively. Allison Henry was not far off from the rest of her teammates, as she rounded out the counters at 582 to give her team a season-high smallbore score of 2346.
“I was really proud of Scott today,” said Head Coach Alan Lollar after the match. “He has been working on some things and he had a very good all-around day. John was well balanced and consistent across both guns, while Matias had a fine air rifle match and a smallbore that is ready to break out at any time. We are working hard and getting better every match, but there is a lot that is still in front of us.”
In air rifle, MSU was just one off of its season-high and program record of 2379 with a 2378. Kiuru and Patterson each shot a 597 on the gun, while Blanton fired a 594 and Henry shot a 590.
Despite shooting the best score in program-history, it was still not enough for MSU to top their shoulder-to-shoulder opponent for the day, in-Commonwealth foe Kentucky. One week after setting their own program record, the Wildcats turned in their second-highest score in school history at 4741.
Murray State returns to action next Saturday, Jan. 29, when it travels to Memphis for its final tune-up before hosting the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championships Feb. 5 at the Spurgin Range.
