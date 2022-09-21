MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer gets their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference started on Thursday when they host Belmont at 3 p.m. at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers and Bruins have split their all-time series 7-7.
MSU comes into the contest following a tightly contested 2-0 contest with Oklahoma when senior goalkeeper Jenna Villacres scooped up 12 saves against the Sooners. Villacres leads the Racers goalkeepers with 25 saves on the year.
Racers center back Morgan Bodker continues to lead the Racers with two goals this season. Murray State has shown great balance in their playmaking with seven players earning at least one assist this season. The MSU backline have shown great attacking prowess in 2022 contributing to six goals on the campaign.
“Starting Thursday we have to be the aggressor,” said coach Matt Lodge. “We have to start the game on the front foot, especially at home we have to take the game to teams.”
Belmont enters the game at 2-1-4 on the year, drawing 0-0 in their first MVC game with Indiana State.
Anna Sweeney leads the Bruins attack with two goals on the year while five different players have an assist on the year.
Senior goalkeeper Sarah Doyle has proven to be an asset to the Bruins defense, picking up 29 saves on the year. Doyle has earned two Goalkeeper of the Week honors from the MVC this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.