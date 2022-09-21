MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer gets their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference started on Thursday when they host Belmont at 3 p.m. at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers and Bruins have split their all-time series 7-7.

 MSU comes into the contest following a tightly contested 2-0 contest with Oklahoma when senior goalkeeper Jenna Villacres scooped up 12 saves against the Sooners. Villacres leads the Racers goalkeepers with 25 saves on the year.