MURRAY — The eighth-ranked Murray State rifle team posted a three-year high aggregate score Sunday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, taking down UT Martin, 4715-4591.
The Racers posted season-highs with all three scores Sunday using a 2341 smallbore and a 2374 air rifle for an aggregate of 4715. Sunday’s aggregate was the highest for Murray State since firing a 4716 against Jacksonville State in November of 2018 and is currently the ninth best aggregate score in the nation so far this season.
Matias Kiuru and Scott Patterson led all shooters in the match with an aggregate of 1180 with Patterson also leading the match in smallbore at 588.
