MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced the signing of Varvara Alexeyeva last week as the Kazakhstan native signed her National Letter-of-Intent. Alexeyeva is the lone signing for the Racers tennis team for the 2023 class.
Alexeyeva has emerged as one of the best young players in the country, winning the International Tennis Federation J5 Cholpon Tournament in May. At 16, competing in the 18U circuit, Alexeyeva also played in two more semifinals in ITF J5 events this year. Alexeyeva holds a career-high 1407 ranking from the ITF while also holding a 9.12 Universal Tennis Rating.
