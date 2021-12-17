MURRAY — Fifteen student-athletes from seven different states made it official on Wednesday that they have chosen to continue their academic and football careers at Murray State as part of the 2022 National Signing Day early signing period. In the first part of his third signing class, head coach Dean Hood added size and speed with an emphasis on the offense, which represented eight of the 15 signees. In total, MSU signed three linebackers, three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two defensive backs, two defensive linemen, a quarterback and a tight end. Also represented in this year’s class and three three-star recruits, a two-star recruit and four former state champions.
Below are highlights, accolades and statistics from each of the 17 new Racers.
•Warren Campagna · WR · 5-11 · 175 · Slidell, Louisiana. (Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy)
·As a junior, hauled in 12 catches for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns. Originally from Slidell, Campagna prepped at Myrtle Beach Collegiate.
Ashton Flinn · OL· 6-4 · 275 · Jackson, Missouri. (Jackson HS)
·Named to Class 5A All-State first team by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Led Jackson High School to a 12-1 record this season and an appearance in the state semifinals, part of 2020 Class 5A state championship team.
Owen Gish · TE· 6-5 · 230 · Kansas City, Missouri. (Blue Springs South HS)
· Rated as a two-star recruit by 247 Sports,he recorded a 4.87 in the 40-yard dash.
Colbe Haddox · DL · 6-3 · 290 · Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Boyd Buchanan HS)
•Chose Murray State over Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay among others and played both offensive and defensive line for the Buccaneers
Justus Johnson · DB · 6-1 · 170 · St. Louis, Missouri. (Christian Brothers College HS)
• Recorded 3 INTs during his senior season to go along with 39 total tackles and had a 55-yard pick-six in the state championship game to lead Cadets to Class 6A Missouri state championship. He was named to Class 6A All-State first team by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
Isaac McNamee · QB · 6-4 · 210 · Pikeville. (Pikeville HS)
·Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and led the Pikeville Panthers to a KHSAA 1A State Championship as he was 136-for-217 passing for 1,819 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 2021 and set the Pikeville High School record for most career completions.
Parker Perry · WR · 6-4 · 175 · Little Rock, Arkansas. (Parkview Magnet HS)
·Chose Murray State over the likes of Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee and UT Martin among others and led the Patriots to a 10-3 record
Curtis Rearden · WR · 6-1 · Louisville (DuPont Manual HS)
·Led Manual to an 8·4 record this season and led Crimsons receiving corps with 20 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns, while being named to 2021 All-District team.
Eric Ruess · LB · 6-5 · 225· Festus, Missouri. (Festus HS)
·Named to Class 4A All-State third team by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Brought in 26 catches for 347 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Camden Robbins · LB · 6-3 · 185 · Fairfield, Illinois. (Fairfield Community HS)
·Recorded seven interceptions and 52 tackles, while also collecting a fumble recovery this season, while he had 12 touchdowns on 674 all-purpose yards on the offensive side of the ball and was named as an IHSFCA 3A All-State honorable mention.
Josh Robinson · OL · 6-4 · 270 · Greenbrier, Arkansas. (Greenbrier HS)
·Played on both sides of the line for the Panthers and led Greenbrier to a 12·1 record and a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals.
Devin Tingle · OL · 6-5 · 290 · Moundville, Alabama. (Hale County HS)
·Led his team to a 6-6 record on the year and is a versatile big man who played on both sides of the ball.
Jaydon Wannstedt · DL · 6-2 · 290 · St Peters, Missouri. (Lutheran HS)
·Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Chose Murray State over the likes of Kansas and Southeast Missouri. He led the Cougars to a Class 2A Missouri state championship, while recording 77 tackles, 14 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery this season
Malachi Williams · LB · 6-2 · 220 · Louisville (Central HS)
·Recorded 55 total tackles with 6.0 sacks this season and collected an interception and forced two fumbles on the season, while leading the Yellowjackets to a 7-5 record.
Caldra Williford · DB · 5-10 · 160 · St. Louis, Missouri. (Lutheran North HS)
· Ranked as a 3·star recruit and a top 100 safety in the class of 2022 by 247 Sports. Chose Murray State over the likes of Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa State, Minnesota and West Virginia among others and was part of 2019 Class 2A State Championship team.
