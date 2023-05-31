MURRAY —Murray State student-athletes Jamie Skarupsky and Natalie Slezakova were recently chosen to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum.
Skarupsky (Robbinsville, N.J.) of Racers Soccer and Slezakova (Zlin, Czech Republic) from Racers Tennis are set to attend the forum (June 1-4) at the NCAA home base in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“We are so proud of Jamie and Natalie for their selection to this prestigious forum put on by the NCAA,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “To have two student-athletes representing Murray State and the entire Missouri Valley Conference reflects the character that these two young ladies possess. We wish them all the best as they travel to Indianapolis for this event.”
Skarupsky and Slezakova are two of three student-athletes from the Missouri Valley Conference chosen to attend the forum.
“It’s an exciting time to be invited to attend this NCAA forum,” said Skarupsky. “I am looking to pursue a career in college athletics, either coaching soccer or in an athletics administrative role. This forum is going to give me more information on what working in sports is like and that will help me decide which path I take.”
“Coming to America brought me to this stage in my life and my experience at Murray State has guided me to explore a career in athletics,” said Slezakova. “I see myself staying in sports and I am very interested in working in professional sports as well.”
The NCAA Career in Sports Forum is an annual gathering of more than 200 selected NCAA student-athletes. The program offers an opportunity to learn about and explore potential careers in sports, particularly college athletics. Student-athletes begin charting their career paths and develop a network of current athletics professionals. Notable speakers will cover a wide range of topics related to professional development; practical approaches, personal branding and developing a career plan.
Skarupsky earned her undergraduate degree from Murray State in Television Production and a Master’s in Business Administration. She appeared in 10 matches for the Racers in 2022 and finished her goalkeeping career by giving only two goals in her final 380 minutes to help the Racers reach the finals of their first Missouri Valley Conference Championship.
Slezakova gained her undergraduate degree from MSU in Earth & Environmental Science. She won 12 singles matches for the Racers in 2022-23 and teamed with Emma Honore to clinch the Racers’ first team win at The Valley Championship in a 4-3 victory over UIC.
