MURRAYMurray State student-athletes Jamie Skarupsky and Natalie Slezakova were recently chosen to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum.

 Skarupsky (Robbinsville, N.J.) of Racers Soccer and Slezakova (Zlin, Czech Republic) from Racers Tennis are set to attend the forum (June 1-4) at the NCAA home base in Indianapolis, Indiana.