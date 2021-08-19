MURRAY — The Murray State Racers soccer team will host Missouri State at Cutchin Field today at 3 p.m. to begin their 2021 campaign.
The Racers return to the pitch following a successful spring season in which they captured their fifth OVC title in program history.
All-Time, the Racers are 10-10-1 in season openers, under 2020 OVC Coach of the Year Matt Lodge they are 2-1 in season openers.
The Racers return OVC Defender of the Year Izzy Heckman, top goal scorer and All-OVC forward Chloe Barnthouse, as well as All-OVC team members: Saraya Young, Lauren Payne, Rebecca Kubin, and Symone Cooper.
Defending home turf
In the past three seasons at Cutchin Field the Racers are 20-4, good for a .833 winning percentage.
The Racers went 5-1 at home last season on their way to a 9-2 overall record.
Opponent file
The Bears posted a 4-7-2 overall record last season, placing them in eighth place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Both top goal scorers from last season in Jacqueline Baetz and Isabel Burke return to the lineup.
Rankings
The Racers are currently ranked 36th in the NCAA RPI, while the Bears are ranked 237th.
Commented
