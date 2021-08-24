MURRAY — The Murray State Soccer team won 3-2 against Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon at Cutchin Field in Murray.
After going down 2-0, the Racers stormed back in victorious fashion once again, as they had in their opener last week against Missouri State.
Louisiana Tech took the early lead, thanks to an Emma Jones goal in the 16th minute of the match. The Lady Techsters would score again in the 37th minute before the Racers charged back.
Following a foul in the box by LaTech, Lauren Payne would net the Racers’ first score on a penalty kick in the 40th minute. Just five minutes later, Symone Cooper poked in a score on an assist from Morgan Bodker to even the scoring at 2-2 just before the half.
Cooper would again score in the 64th minute off of a deflected corner kick to give the Racers the lead that would stick until the end.
The Racers had 18 total shots with 12 of them being on goal with LaTech putting six of their 14 shots on goal.
Racers Head Coach Matt Lodge said that, despite going down 2-0, he was much happier with the way the team started the match.
“We created some opportunities, but were unfortunate. Credit to Louisiana Tech, they were a tough opponent, and they came in here ready to scrap and put us on our back foot.” Lodge said.
Both Cooper and Lodge said that the team will focus on playing with more maturity on the long upcoming road trip.
The Racers will be back in action next Sunday (Aug. 29) when they travel to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio at noon.
