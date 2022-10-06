MURRAY — Reigning Missouri Valley Freshman of the Week Mary Hardy leads Murray State women’s soccer for a bout with Missouri State at 6 tonight in Springfield, Missouri. The Bears currently sit at first place in the Missouri Valley Conference table.
The Racers picked up their first MVC win a week ago in 3-1 fashion over Indiana State as the freshman duo of Hardy and Sydney Etter each scored to secure the victory. In the most recent outing, Lauren Payne netted Murray State’s lone goal on a perfectly placed cross from Saraya Young against UIC.
Hardy continues to pace the Racers goal scoring efforts along with Morgan Bodker and Payne as each player has two goals apiece. Young leads the Murray State playmaking with three assists this season to lead the team.
Murray State continues to show balance in its attacking options with nine players putting in a goal this season. Six different Racers have recorded multiple assists on the year.
Jenna Villacres sits at seventh in the MVC with 36 saves on the year and fifth in saves per game at 4.0.
Missouri State sits atop the league standings with a 4-0-1 MVC record. The Bears are 7-4-2 overall on the season. Murray State and Missouri State faced off a season ago with the Racers taking the matchup, 6-1, powered by an Abby Jones hat trick.
Hailey Chambliss leads the Bears in goals (3) and assists (2) this season for a team-high eight points. Five different Bears have multiple goals this season while three have multiple assists.
Camielle Day leads Missouri State between the posts with 36 saves and over 900 minutes in goal this season.
Coverage of the matchup between the Racers and Bears can be found ESPN+.
