Hardy

Murray State's Mary Hardy (left) fights for the ball Sunday against UIC in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Reigning Missouri Valley Freshman of the Week Mary Hardy leads Murray State women’s soccer for a bout with Missouri State at 6 tonight in Springfield, Missouri. The Bears currently sit at first place in the Missouri Valley Conference table.

The Racers picked up their first MVC win a week ago in 3-1 fashion over Indiana State as the freshman duo of Hardy and Sydney Etter each scored to secure the victory. In the most recent outing, Lauren Payne netted Murray State’s lone goal on a perfectly placed cross from Saraya Young against UIC.