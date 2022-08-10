MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Soccer heads to Bowling Green for an exhibition with Western Kentucky at 7 tonight at the WKU Soccer Complex.
The Racers return several key contributors from last season in top goal scorer Chloe Barnthouse and All-Conference performers Hailey Cole and Morgan Bodker. Cole was one of the top playmakers in the Racers last season in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago, distributing six assists to lead the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.