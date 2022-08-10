Tying goal

Murray State’s Audrey Henry (8) heads the ball toward the goal as teammate Chloe Barnthouse (16) also attempts to reach the ball last season against Tennessee Tech at Cutchin Field. Henry’s header with 4:42 left in the second half tied the match at 1-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament but Tech scored on a penalty kick a few minutes to win the match.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Soccer heads to Bowling Green for an exhibition with Western Kentucky at 7 tonight at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The Racers return several key contributors from last season in top goal scorer Chloe Barnthouse and All-Conference performers Hailey Cole and Morgan Bodker. Cole was one of the top playmakers in the Racers last season in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago, distributing six assists to lead the team.