MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.

In addition, pitcher Hannah James and infielder Gracie Osbron were named to the 12-player preseason All-MVC team. Last season, MSU won a program record 40 games, won the OVC regular and tournament championships and advanced to its first ever NCAA regional. 

