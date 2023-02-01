MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
In addition, pitcher Hannah James and infielder Gracie Osbron were named to the 12-player preseason All-MVC team. Last season, MSU won a program record 40 games, won the OVC regular and tournament championships and advanced to its first ever NCAA regional.
Murray State returns one of the most potent 1-2 punches in the circle nationally in 2023, in the form of the 2022 OVC Pitcher of the Year James and Jenna Veber. Last season, the duo combined for an ERA of 1.23, 6.5 strikeouts per seven innings, 0.7 walks per seven innings and an opponent’s batting average of just .198.
Offensively, the Racers return four of their top seven hitters from a year ago including Osbron who finished last season with a batting average of .361, the second-highest on the team. Osbron led MSU in home runs last season at nine and was second in both doubles and triples at 16 and two, respectively.
The Racers will begin their 2023 campaign at the 2023 Wildcat Invitational hosted by Abilene Christian Feb. 10-12 at Poly Wells Field in Abilene Texas. Murray State’s official season opener is set for Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
