MURRAY — Murray State (13-6) baseball fell 6-1 to Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers and Beacons split the four-game set with the Racers winning games one and three of the series. MSU now sits at 13-2 at home this season with both losses coming at the hands of the Beacons.
Graduate pitcher Adrien Reese got the start for Murray State and shined for the Racers. The Moline, Illinois native threw 4.0 innings while allowing just one Valpo run and striking out five in the outing.
The Racer bats were able to produce hits from seven different players throughout the lineup. Freshman Carson Garner produced the lone run for MSU with a solo shot to left field in the second inning of the game. The Franklin, Tennessee native is now batting .286 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
After taking Game 1 of the series on Friday, Murray State (12-5) dropped the first game of the Saturday doubleheader 7-2 before taking a 5-1 victory in game two at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers 12-game home winning streak was the third-longest in Murray State history and the longest since 1965 when they won 20 in a row at home.
Jake Slunder, Brennan McCullough, and Cade Sammons each collected a hit in Game 1, while McCullough and Seth Gardner scored the two runs for Murray State.
The Racers flipped the script in Game 2 with 11 hits. Shortstop Drew Vogel led MSU with a 3-for-4 day, including two triples for the 16th multi-triple game in MSU history. Bryson Bloomer went 2-for-2 in the contest with two RBIs and a run scored. Second baseman Jordan Holly continued to shine from the ninth spot in the lineup with two more hits in the game. Holly is now batting .362 on the year with five doubles.
