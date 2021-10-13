MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team took on Ole Miss and UT Martin Sunday and came away with a split of matches at the Pat Spurgin Range in Murray.
The Racers posted a 2271-2254 win over UTM in a match that only featured smallbore and dropped a narrow match to Ole Miss 4697-4682 as the teams competed in smallbore and air rifle.
Kylie Wright led the Racers with a team-high score of 573 in the UTM match as they were followed closely by Emily Fitzgerald and Abby Zinsmeyer at 569.
John Blanton led the way for the Racers in the Ole Miss match with team-high 1176 aggregate score on a smallbore score of 585 and an air rifle score of 591. Blanton’s 585 was MSU’s best smallbore score followed by a 582 from Scott Patterson. Allison Henry, Matias Kiuru and Blanton shared the top spot in air rifle for MSU each at 591.
“We got some good work this weekend,” Racer coach Alan Lollar said. “We improved on some things from last week and have a better idea about the next step we need to take. We’re looking forward to next weekend when we host UTM, Morehead State and Jacksonville State.”
