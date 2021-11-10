MURRAY — The stars shined for Murray State in Tuesday night’s opener to the men’s basketball season.
The Racers’ preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selections, forward KJ Williams and guard Tevin Brown both displayed their skills in full in front of an appreciative crowd at the CFSB Center. Williams had a career night, scoring 32 points on a dazzling 12-of-13 performance from the field, while junior classmate Brown contributed 21 points of his own as the Racers negotiated a few bumpy stretches to easily dispose of Cumberland, 109-77.
“I was really pleased with our players’ unselfishness and execution,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team ended the night with some numbers that he said he would like to see continue for the rest of the season.
Murray State shot 63.3% from the field and was a sizzling 50% from behind the 3-point stripe, hitting 13 of its 26 attempts, including a 5-of-6 effort from Williams, who is 6-10 but has the skills of a guard.
“I just had great confidence in myself,” Williams said. “Today (for the team’s shoot-around), I came in very early and tried to work on my outside shots and it all turned out really well.”
The Racers also owned a 43-24 edge on the boards, where forward D.J. Burns, a transfer from Southern University, continued his strong work from the preseason as he led the team with nine rebounds, four of which were on the offensive side. The Racers also were in a sharing mood, as their final total of 24 assists showed.
Point guard Justice Hill, one of a group of players who were in the program last season, had eight assists Tuesday to go with his 12 points.
“We also only had nine turnovers. It’s fun to play that Way.You see Justice had eight assists and only two turnovers, Tevin had five assists and one turnover to go with seven rebounds,” McMahon said. “I think we have a talented team but we just have to stay committed to the process.”
However one had to have a feeling that the players were not satisfied with their defensive performance as the Phoenix proved a bit difficult to subdue, particularly in the first half.
After the Racers finally put some distance between themselves and their opponent by building their lead to 17 points on two occasions, Cumberland responded by making 11 of its final 14 attempts from the field to cut the lead to 55-45 at the intermission.
“We got ahead and then got a little complacent and they hit some shots to cut into our lead a little,” said another one of the Racers’ ballyhooed transfers, guard Carter Collins, who was the third-leading scorer last year in the strong Atlantic 10 Conference at Davidson. He was having his first live action of the season after being hampered by an ankle injury the past few weeks.
He said that McMahon was not overly annoyed at halftime.
“He was just saying that we needed to be locked in mentally,” said Collins, who, along with his teammates showed they had received the message loud and clear in the first eight minutes of the second half.
That was when the Racers had their best stretch of play in the entire game, outscoring the Phoenix 26-8 in taking command of the game. And it was a stretch in which almost everyone in a white uniform contributed in some form or fashion.
The opening sequence of the second half set the tone. Burns scored on a second-chance opportunity, followed by Hill hitting 1--of-2 free throws but the missed shot was kept alive and the Racers, thanks to Burns’ two offensive rebounds, kept possession to have four total shots. That fourth was a Brown bomb that extended the lead to 61-45 and brought the crowd into the game.
That was followed by Brown’s drive and score, two Williams dunks, both off Hill feeds, and a Collins trey that gave Murray State a 70-50 lead with 15:44 left.
The lead would grow to as many as 35 before ending at its final margin.
“That’s really fun to be part of,” Collins said of that surge. “We’ve got a very connective group and that’s what you see when we’re all on the same side of the ball. We can turn people over and get on a run like that.
“But it’s our responsibility to take it one possession at a time and not try to hit home runs. We’ve got to be locked in at every position and it’s about our mental toughness to put possessions together and knowing our assignments.”
The Racers are expected to face a much stiffer challenge on Saturday when Bellarmine of the ASUN Conference comes calling. Bellarmine is coached by longtime Louisville-area high school legend Scotty Davenport and is expected to contend for the ASUN title thus year. n
