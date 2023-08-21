MURRAY — After a furious finish to its first full season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, optimism was running high for the Murray State soccer program as it entered the 2023 season this past weekend.
However, after two matches, it appears obvious that the Racers have a long way to go before even thinking about making a similar run as they had in reaching The Valley title match a year ago. First, the Racers started with a thud on their home field Friday with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Grambling State. Then, they were thoroughly dominated Sunday by a Georgia State team that defeated them last year in Murray and handled them by a 3-0 score in Atlanta.
A second try at a corner kick after a defensive mix up resulted in goalkeeper Jenna Villacres not having the chance to grab the ball gave Grambling’s Tigers the only goal they would need in Friday’s win. Karyn Judge’s second corner in a few seconds gave teammate Kayla Reed a header chance that resulted in the first goal seven minutes into the match.
The Racers turned up their offensive pressure significantly from that point, but those advances really did not threaten the Tiger keepers as they spent much of the day making easy play after easy play on balls in the box with one or two moderately scary moments.
Insurance for Grambling came early in the second half when Samantha Diaz hit a 30-yard direct kick into the upper part of the net.
Despite Murray State’s pressure, Grambling actually ended with a 9-7 edge on shots. Villacres did have two saves for the Racers. Hannah Carter was credited with three shots for Murray State.
Like the Racers, Grambling had played for a shot at an NCAA berth last season, falling in overtime to Jackson State in the finals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament, Murray State fell by one goal to Missouri State in The Valley title match.
ATLANTA — There are many matches in soccer where the final statistics do not tell the whole story.
Such was not the case Sunday afternoon as the host Panthers had huge edges in a pair of crucial stat lines. When all was said and done, Georgia State — who beat the Racers, 2-0, last year at Cutchin Field — had emerged with a whopping 19-3 edge in total shots (8-2 for shots actually at the net) and a 9-0 advantage on that most critical of soccer opportunities — corner kicks.
All of that showed one thing — Georgia State was spending the majority of the match on Murray State’s side of the field, putting relentless pressure on the Racer defense, usually Murray State’s idea. All day long, it seemed the Racer keepers were making goal kicks after the Panthers had sent the ball over the end line after attacks.
That pressure was evident from the opening kickoff and quickly paid dividends as Jimena Cabrero opened the scoring only seven minutes into the match for what would be the only goal of the first half, despite Georgia State not surrendering a shot until the final 13 minutes before halftime.
The Racers seemed to be playing better in the second half when the Panthers found the net again with about 26 minutes left on Alonda Nieves’ score. Georgia State would score one final time Aaliyah Faddoul’s boot off a Therese Guldager pass.
Georgia State came into Sunday with a high-scoring reputation after winning its opener over South Carolina State by a 12-0 score a few days earlier.
