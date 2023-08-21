MURRAY — After a furious finish to its first full season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, optimism was running high for the Murray State soccer program as it entered the 2023 season this past weekend.

However, after two matches, it appears obvious that the Racers have a long way to go before even thinking about making a similar run as they had in reaching The Valley title match a year ago. First, the Racers started with a thud on their home field Friday with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Grambling State. Then, they were thoroughly dominated Sunday by a Georgia State team that defeated them last year in Murray and handled them by a 3-0 score in Atlanta.

