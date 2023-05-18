MURRAY — Coming into Thursday’s clash between Missouri Valley Conference baseball foes Southern Illinois and Murray State, one thing was known.
Both of these teams can score a lot of runs. No one was disappointed.
After struggling early, SIU found its stride in the middle innings, erasing an early three-run deficit to take a two-run lead by the seventh inning stretch. However, the late stages belonged to the host Racers as they scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-7 win over the Salukis in the opening game of an important Valley series at Johnny Reagan Field.
With the win, Murray State (28-25 overall, 13-12 in The Valley) moved to within one game of third-place SIU (29-24, 14-11 in The Valley) in the race for an all-important top-four finish to the regular season and bye in next week’s Valley Tournament. The Racers would grab one of those four spots with two more wins this weekend as they do not have the tie-breaker with either of the other two teams chasing the bye — Evansville and Illinois-Chicago, both of whom won series from the Racers earlier this season in Murray.
“Our guys have been in a lot of close games all year and they’ve showed that a deficit is not the end of the world. We believe in our ability and what we’ve got here and we came through,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka, who had just watched the Salukis go up, 6-4, in the top of the seventh. “Yeah but good teams do that and Carbondale is a good team, so well coached and they’ve got talent, so you expect that.
“But they’re going to throw their blows, we’ll throw our blows and it’s a heavyweight battle, I guess.”
Murray State found itself with one of the most desired situations in the game of baseball early in the bottom of the seventh. Each of its first three batters walked as the Saluki pitching staff suddenly began having problems after appearing to right itself from a rough start.
However, believe it or not, teams have been known to not score a single run from this spot, and Racer first baseman Brennan McCullough knew he could not allow that to happen as he stepped to the plate.
“And I went to two strikes, so I look around and I’m like, ‘C’mon! Just put the ball in play,’” said McCullough, whose bouncing ground ball airmailed the Saluki defense into right field to score both Seth Gardner and Logan Bland to tie the game at 6-6. That also made him 4-for-5 on the day with three RBIs. “So I shortened up and tried to move the baseball and we scored a couple of guys.
“Then the guys behind me did some damage after that.”
In fact, it was the next hitter who provided the biggest punch in this offensive fight. With two runners still on base, Vogel sent a line drive to left that just crept over the wall for a three-run home run and a 9-6 lead.
“I was just lucky to get a pitch I could hit,” said Vogel (2-for-5 Thursday with four RBIs), who has been carrying a very big stick in the second half of the season. Thursday’s dinger was his sixth in league play.
“Usually, in situations like that, I’m looking to put the ball in play early because I don’t want to give (pitchers) the chance to get two strikes on me and have to deal with a pitcher’s pitch. So, early in the count, I’m just looking to make contact, put the ball in play and help this team.”
The seventh-inning outburst helped the Racers, who matched the Salukis with 11 hits, limit their number of runners left on base for the day as they only ended with six, compared to five for SIU.
Now, the Racers look to claim a second win in this series Friday. First pitch has been moved from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Reagan Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.