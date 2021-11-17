NORMAL, Ill. — Murray State’s first road test of the men’s basketball season did include its share of tense ,moments.
After leading Missouri Valley Conference representative Illinois State by 16 points at halftime, the Redbirds cut that margin to six points on three occasions, including with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the game. However, with toughness being the team-wide theme of this year’s Racers, they exhibited that quality, refusing to let the lead dwindle to a smaller margin and, ultimately, pulled away to a 77-65 win at Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois.
The win moved the Racers to 3-0 on the season.
“It was just a complete effort by all of our players,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team ended the night with a plethora of strong statistical numbers, the most telling perhaps being a 16-7 edge in offensive rebounds against a team that thrives on that part of the game, as well as limiting the Redbirds to only 12 free-throw attempts when they entered Tuesday averaging 30 per game.
“They made a couple of runs on us and they’ve got a lot of firepower there. The most important thing for us tonight is that we were able to withstand those runs. We limited their second-chance opportunities and we had some timely steals of our own (eight total) that were really important for us.”
The final stand for the Racers came in the game’s final three minutes after the Redbirds trimmed the lead to six for the third and final time of the second half. Up 71-65, Murray State guard Trae Hannibal, who was huge all night for the Racers, scored on the inside to send the lead to eight points.
Then, after Illinois State inexplicably threw away an inbounds pass at the other end, Murray State took a page out of the Redbird playbook by crashing the glass. Five times, the Racers earned chances to score on the ensuing possession with forward D.J. Burns, like Hannibal, a newcomer to the team this year, scored his only points of the game on a layup with about a minute left to up the lead to 75-65.
The Redbirds then rushed a 3-point shot at the other end and Hannibal (10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench) sealed the deal with a hanging layup that ended the scoring for the night.
“Tonight, I thought all three (bench) guys were fantastic,” McMahon said of Hannibal, as well as forward Jordan Skipper Brown (another new face this year, who had four point, three boards, one assist) and forward Nick McMullen, a returner from last year, who had six points and five rebounds).
However, the Racers’ usual suspects were pretty good too. Guard Tevin Brown led the way with 19 points on a night he also was tasked with trying to slow down the Redbirds’ main scoring threat, Antonio Reeves, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading scorer. Brown held him to a hard-earned 19 of his own.
Forward KJ Williams had a tough night shooting the ball — 5-of-19 from the field — but he still contributed 13 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, point Justice Hill continues to shine as he had 17 points, including a 3-of-6 night from behind the 3-point line.
