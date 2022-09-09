INDIANAPOLIS — Murray State’s rough opening to the 2022 women’s soccer season continued Thursday night as the Racers fell to IUPUI by a 2-0 score in Indianapolis.
Murray State (0-5-1) did get five saves from keeper Jenna Villacres in the match. The host Jaguars, though, are no slouch as they now possess a 3-0-3 mark on the season. They netted a goal in each half to pull ahead of the Racers on the night.
Seniors Lauren Payne and Marti Floyd provided the best offensive chances of the night for Murray State with Payne putting two shots on target and Floyd putting up one. In total, Murray State would take five shots and earn a corner kick in the contest.
After some tough deflections inside the 18-yard box, IUPUI would push two goals across. Villacres was able to scoop up five of the seven shots on goal from the Jaguars.
Murray State will try to claim its first win of this season when it returns to action on Sunday when it hosts new Ohio Valley Conference representative Lindenwood for Senior Day at Cutchin Field, with first touch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
