INDIANAPOLIS — Murray State’s rough opening to the 2022 women’s soccer season continued Thursday night as the Racers fell to IUPUI by a 2-0 score in Indianapolis.

Murray State (0-5-1) did get  five saves from keeper Jenna Villacres in the match. The host Jaguars, though, are no slouch as they now possess a 3-0-3 mark on the season. They netted a goal in each half to pull ahead of the Racers on the night.