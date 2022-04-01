MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field team swept the Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards this week with honors going to Amyah Davis, Rachel Hagans and Dani Wright.
The Racer trio performed at a high level over the weekend at the Margaret Simmons Invitational at Roy Stewart Stadium.
Murray State’s next challenge is Friday-Saturday at the Joey Haines Invitational. The event is hosted by Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at the Abe Stuber Complex.
OVC Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Rachel Hagans, Sr., Tampa, Florida – Murray State
Hagans won the long jump at the Margaret Simmons Invitational. Her mark of 20-04.5 is the best in the OVC this year. It also ranks eighth in the East Region and 16th in the NCAA.
OVC Female Track
Athlete of the Week
Dani Wright, Sr., St. Louis, Missouri – Murray State
Wright won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Margaret Simmons Invitational last week. Her time of 10:53.50 leads the league this season and is 23rd in the East Region.
OVC Female Freshman
of the Week
Amayah Davis, Fr., Kansas City, Missouri – Murray State
Davis picked up a pair of top three finishes at the Margaret Simmons Invitational. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.31 while finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.94. Her 100-meter hurdle time is tops in the OVC while her 400-meter hurdles is third. Davis shared the award with SEMO’s Marysa Flieg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.