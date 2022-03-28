MURRAY — Be it timely hitting, solid situational pitching or even the long ball, Murray State’s softball team has a good thing going.
Sunday, the Racers completed their second straight series sweep, a program-best 6-0, to open Ohio Valley Conference play. The 3-0 win over UT Martin at Racer Field also extended Racers’ winning streak to 12 games.
“We talk about being consistent in the pitching world and being consistent in the hitting world and defensively and we’ve kind of taken that to heart,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team is now 22-8.
“They’re really playing hard for each other and it’s really fun to be part of right now. They’ve got a really good team atmosphere going and that’s what we preach and they’re also doing a great job of protecting each other.”
The Racer pitching staff was huge in this past weekend’s series, surrendering three runs in the three games. That came as the hurlers only allowed 13 total hits with two-time OVC Pitcher of the Week Hannah James (10-4 in the circle) and Jenna Veber (who is 9-4 this season and earned her first save Sunday) yielding only three combined in Sunday’s 3-0 win. This came after the Skyhawks scored 15 runs in a three-game sweep of Tennessee Tech last weekend.
The Racer bats also delivered in key times during this series, particularly in Game 1 on Saturday. Murray State entered the fifth inning with only one hit — a Lindsey Carroll home run in the second inning —but finished with six by plating two runs each in the fifth and sixth to break a 1-1 tie.
Center fielder Jensen Striegel, who would collect the winning hit Sunday, had an infield single in the fifth Saturday. That was followed by right fielder Logan Braundemeier’s flyout that led to a Skyhawks throwing error and a 3-1 lead. Third baseman Gracie Osbron then provided the insurance with a two-run homer to left in the sixth.
First baseman Lily Fischer had two homers in the series, one in Game 2, a 4-2 win for Murray State, and again Sunday. Her blast to center field Sunday provided insurance after Striegel’s RBI single to left put the Racers up 1-0, followed by Braundmeier’s long double to center in the second.
“We’re finding ways to get runs. (Sunday), it was the bottom of the lineup. (Saturday), it was more from the top,” Amundson said. “We talk about not riding waves. You can’t get too high when great things happen and you can’t get too low when something doesn’t go right, and we’ve found a way to really be prepared for everything.”
