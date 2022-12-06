MURRAY — Basketball players Katelyn Young and Rob Perry made history for Murray State on Monday.
Within hours of one another, Young, a junior forward for the Racer women, and Perry, one of 12 new players for the men’s team after the junior guard transferred from Stetson, were named Missouri Valley Conference Players of the Week. It marked the first time for Murray State players to receive this honor since the program moved to The Valley from its former home, the Ohio Valley Conference.
It remains to be seen how many times Young’s name will be mentioned for weekly honors within The Valley this season. Last year, it became common in the OVC, where, along with eventually being named OVC Player of the Year, she was named Player of the Week a conference record eight times.
Her honor was revealed ahead of Perry’s recognition, which came later in the day.
“It was exciting to see her receive our first POW honor in The Valley,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “Kate is a great player that continues to raise the level of her game.”
Young earned the honor after two strong performances in wins last week over former OVC rival UT Martin and OVC newcomer and former NCAA Division 2 powerhouse Southern Indiana. Wednesday, she exploded for 31 points, matching her jersey number, while grabbing 12 rebounds in leading the Racers to their second straight win in Martin, 71-52, after dropping the previous eight meetings.
She followed that with a double-double that looked to be headed toward a triple-double Saturday against USI in a 77-59 in Murray. When the game had ended, Young had 12 points, 10 boards and six assists.
“If she had played her usual minutes, she might have been able to get (a triple-double),” Turner said of Young’s play against USI. She did not score her first points of that game until the early stages of the second quarter. She went into halftime having scored nine points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
“She’s a godsend to our program. She’s a program changer. Now, I’m a big fan of analytics, but I do not like the plus/minus metric (designed to how many points a team was ahead/behind the opposition when the player was on the floor). I think it was at Martin where we had her with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the plus/minus said we were only a plus four with her on the floor? I’m like, ‘Hey! Wait a minute! We’re more like plus 50 with her on the floor. I don’t care if she scores any points or not.’ I’ll argue with the plus/minus all of the time.”
A few hours later, it was Perry’s turn to receive accolades after a week where he endeared himself to Racer Nation with a couple of huge performances. They also included clutch moments.
The first of these came Thursday as Perry’s 20 points, three rebounds and three assists helped the Racers’ inaugural conference game end well in a hard-fought 70-67 overtime win over Illinois State in Murray. That included a critical 3-point jumper with less than a minute left in the extra period that helped give the Racers some breathing room.
Then came Sunday and Perry’s nine points spearheaded a decisive 13-2 run that overcame an early overtime deficit and sent the Racers to a 77-70 win over Valparaiso in their first Valley road game. Murray State has started 2-0 in Valley play and finds itself as one of four teams to have finished the first batch of games with no losses in league play, and Perry’s 30 points Sunday were a huge reason, including a deep three that gave his team the lead good.
“Obviously, you have to have guys step up and make plays and, obviously, the outlier was Rob Perry,” Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm said, noting that he had at least one person to whom he talked before the game hinting that Perry might be someone big at Valpo.
“It’s funny. I was in a FaceTime with my family and (son) Cass talking to me and we’re talking about the game and he says, ‘Dad? I think Rob Perry needs a big game today.’”
However, perhaps lost in the postgame discussion Sunday was the defensive performance Perry had against Valpo guard Kobe King. While he managed to send the game to overtime with a very tough jumper in the lane after the Racers had come back to take the lead after trailing late in the second half, King only scored 11 points.
“That’s probably the difference in the game … they didn’t have that third high scorer,” Prohm said. Valpo had 31 points from its Preseason All-Valley First Team center Ben Krikke and 18 from guard Quinton Green, but needed more from a third scoring source.
“They have that third scorer and they probably beat us and I really thought Rob, and collectively the other guys, did a good job on Kobe for the most part.”
“Coach told me he had a big assignment for me and I wouldn’t let him down,” Perry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.