MURRAY — Basketball players Katelyn Young and Rob Perry made history for Murray State on Monday.

Within hours of one another, Young, a junior forward for the Racer women, and Perry, one of 12 new players for the men’s team after the junior guard transferred from Stetson, were named Missouri Valley Conference Players of the Week. It marked the first time for Murray State players to receive this honor since the program moved to The Valley from its former home, the Ohio Valley Conference. 