MURRAY — One team that has given Murray State baseball a fair share of frustration the past few years is Southeast Missouri.
Coming into Tuesday’s tilt at Johnny Reagan Field, the Redhawks had taken six of the last nine meetings with the Racers, including the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game. The Racers are now in the Missouri Valley Conference but the teams are still going to meet and, on this day, it was the Racers getting the upper hand.
Jacob Pennington, who had struggled with the bat coming into Tuesday, delivered when it counted with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead runs in an 11-8 win that moved the Racers above the .500 mark for the season at 15-14, while the Redhawks, who did not go away easily in the late innings, fell to 15-12.
Things became more than a little hairy for the Racers in the ninth inning against a team that has pulled late comebacks on them in the past.
After Gunnar Bingham’s first collegiate as a Racer, a two-run triple, seemed to have sealed the win in the eighth at 11-6, the Redhawks began chipping away. They loaded the bases with no outs and would cut the lead to 11-7 on a wild pitch. That was followed by a second score via wild pitch that trimmed the lead to only three runs after closer Ben Krizen had registered a strikeout for the first out.
After a walk put runners at the corners with still one out and brought the tying run to the plate, though, Krizen, solid in this role so far this year, settled into a groove and ended the rally. He struck out the next batter, then induced a ground ball to the mound that he fielded and threw to first for the final out and the save.
This one was an offensive battle from the start as SEMO opened the scoring in the first but the Racers answered with three in their half of the inning with Brennan McCullough’s RBI double, a Drew Vogel sacrifice fly and a Taylor Howell single accounting for those runs.
Both teams scored twice in the fourth, then the Redhawks scored three times in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead on a three-run triple from Chase Resetich, who had entered the game with a very hot bat. Pennington’s big single came in the sixth, then Riley Hawthorne’s two-run single extended the lead to 9-6 in the seventh.
SEMO ended with 11 hits to the Racers’ 10. Both teams committed three errors and used a combined 14 pitchers with SEMO using eight.
Pennington ended 1-for-3 with three RBIs (bases-loaded walk for the other). Hawthorne was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Cade Sammons scored twice while getting a hit Dustin Mercer scored twice and had an RBI with a double.
The Racers also helped themselves by being patient at the plate, walking eight times against Redhawks pitchers, while ending the game having left 10 runners on base to SEMO’s 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.