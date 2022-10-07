SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senior forward Saraya Young netted a goal and dished out an assist in Murray State’s 2-1 win over Missouri State on Thursday night in Springfield, Mo. The Bears entered the matchup undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference games and first place on the league table.
The Racers (2-1-2 in Valley play) got the scoring started early as Young pressured and took away a pass from the Missouri State center back and challenged two Bears’ defenders before tucking a shot inside the near post to give the Racers the lead in the 16th minute of the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.