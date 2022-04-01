HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Murray State (15-8) baseball defeated Alabama A&M 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.
The game was the first at an off-campus site on the year as the game was hosted by the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the double-a affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Racers got the scoring started in the second, thanks to a solo blast through the wind to right field for Brennan McCullough. McCullough would finish the day 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, while scoring three runs.
Jacob Pennington continued the second-inning offense for Murray State with a sacrifice fly to score Carson Garner. Graduate second baseman Jrdan Holly would then continue the scoring for Murray State with one of the most exciting plays in baseball in a steal of home plate.
Murray State would tack on two more runs in the third with RBI singles from Carson Garner and Holly. Freshman catcher Blake Hale notched an RBI in the fifth inning, scoring McCullough from third.
Drew Vogel’s two-run single in the eighth capped the scoring for the Racers as the hit scored Bryson Bloomer and Pennington on the play.
Right-hander Malik Pogue earned the win in relief after tossing three scoreless, hitless innings. Alex Jarrell earned the start for MSU and went 3 1/3 innings, while allowing just one Bulldog run. Cade Killingsworth was effective in relief while throwing 2 2/3 innings and allowing just one hit and one run
Murray State now sets its focus on conference rival Belmont for a three-game series this weekend at Johnny Reagan Field. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. Admission is free.
