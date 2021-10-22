BRANSON, Mo. Murray State’s women’s golf team came home with a fifth place showing over three days of competition at the Ozark National Invitational in Branson, Missouri at the Ozark National Golf Club.
The Racers saw their fall season end on rounds of 298-297-307=902 as they produced a pair of third place and fifth place finishes in four events over the months of September and October. The next event the Racers compete in comes Feb. 21-22 at the South Alabama Invitational in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Murray State’s Ana Picchi was the Racers’ top finisher in the Ozark event with a spot in ninth place on scores of 73-71-77=221. Sarah Forsythe placed 18th after rounds of 75-71-79=225, while Alma Garcia finished 35th on scores of 72-78-80=230. It was a 39th place showing for Payton Carter on scores of 78-77-76=231 and a 58th place finish for Eliza Mae Kho on rounds of 86-79-75=240. MSU’s Emmie Eriksson was sixth among 10 solo players with scores of 79-79-85=243 and an overall place of 68th.
Oral Roberts (863) won the team title with Arkansas State (874), Central Arkansas (875) and Middle Tennessee (984) making up the top-4. The Racers topped Creighton (910), Toledo (911), Wichita State (918) and Southern Illinois (922).
Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts won the medalist title on scores of 69-68-65=202.
