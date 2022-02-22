MURRAY — The Murray State rifle time shot a 4698 Saturday in the annual NCAA qualifying match against Nebraska at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range.
Matias Kiuru led the Racers with a season-high 591 in smallbore, while Scott Patterson shot a team-high 596 in air rifle. Kiuru also had the top aggregate score in the match with an 1183.
Murray State shot a 2325 in smallbore as Kiuru was followed by John Blanton at 583 and Scott Patterson at 581. Dana Buesseler and Allison Henry rounded out the Racers’ shooters in the match by each firing a 570. Zach Jackson and Andrew Duryea also had good smallbore rounds with Jackson shooting a career-high 584 and Duryea turning in a 582.
In air rifle, Duryea followed Patterson with a 593, while Kiuru and Blanton each shot a 592 to give MSU a team score of 2373. Anna Scheer led the non-counters in air rifle with 589 with Jackson and Kyle Wright shooting a 588 and 587, respectively.
