MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team participates in the Sea Palms Invitational Thursday through Saturday at the Sea Palms Resort in St. Simons Islands, Georgia.
A group of 20 teams converge on the Georgia coast in the event hosted by Western Carolina.
The Sea Palms challenge marks the Racers’ first stroke play event of the spring. MSU began the spring schedule (Feb. 11) with a win in the Popeyes Battle of the Border with Austin Peay. In the match play duel, the Racers beat the Governors 5-4 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Jay Nimmo leads the Racers into the seventh event of the 2022-23 season for the Racers with a scoring average of 73.4. He has a season-best second-place finish at the Grover Page Classic last October on scores of 74-66-68=208.
The schedule of play calls for 18 holes on Thursday through Saturday from the No. 1 and No. 10 tees at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.