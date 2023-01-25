Morgan for two SIU

Murray State guard Justin Morgan scores two points on a layup Tuesday night against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The frustration was obvious inside Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Tuesday night in the minutes after a painful 68-64 loss to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

“We needed this one man!  We needed this one for a lot of reasons,” said Prohm, whose team dropped to 11-10 overall and 6-5 in a league that has definitely justified its reputation as one of the toughest in the nation. This was the second time that the Salukis (17-5, 9-2 in league play) have made the key plays late to edge the Racers this season. 

