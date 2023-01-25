CARBONDALE, Ill. — The frustration was obvious inside Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Tuesday night in the minutes after a painful 68-64 loss to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
“We needed this one man! We needed this one for a lot of reasons,” said Prohm, whose team dropped to 11-10 overall and 6-5 in a league that has definitely justified its reputation as one of the toughest in the nation. This was the second time that the Salukis (17-5, 9-2 in league play) have made the key plays late to edge the Racers this season.
“You know, (forget) the race, you need to forget about trying to get to first. We needed this one for so many reasons and we didn’t get it.”
One thing Prohm was hoping to see Tuesday was for his team to play well in a road game in a hostile environment. While the final statistics did not show it, Murray State did that, for the most part, and that was a big reason the Racers found themselves in position to get a big road win with a little more than five minutes left in the game when guard Brian Moore Jr. teed up a long jumper and buried it for three points and a 59-56 lead. This came after the Racers had about as bad a start to the game as imaginable, falling behind 8-0 on seven turnovers in the opening five minutes. Murray State, however, found itself only down 34-30 at halftime.
However, a key play came a few seconds later as SIU guard Xavier Johnson, who gave the Salukis an unexpected scoring source to go with guard Lance Jones (19 points) and Valley Player of the Year candidate, forward Marcus Domask (17), earned his seventh, eighth and ninth points of the game when he was fouled on an attempted 3-pointer and hit all three free throws to put SIU up, 61-60.
Jones then scored to up the lead to 63-60. From there, the Racers did everything they could to play catch-up, but never could draw even or take the lead again. They did have chances but missed shots, including one with more than a minute to go by guard Justin Morgan, who continues to give the Racers good minutes off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds to go with two points.
“I thought we put ourselves in a great position tonight with some great opportunities. But there are some things that you just can’t do ... missing layups, fouling 3-point shooters ... down the stretch of a game,” Prohm said.
The fact that Moore had a big game is not surprising, being he did not play in the first meeting with SIU and entered this game hot with a pair of big scoring outings. Guard Rob Perry, who had 26 points in the first meeting, was not nearly as prolific but may have been more effective with a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards. Forward Jamari Smith also seems to be regaining his early-season form as he had 15 points.
