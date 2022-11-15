LEXINGTON — The Murray State rifle team shot a 4699 to finish second out of three teams at the annual Kentucky Long Rifle Match hosted by Kentucky at the Barker Hall Rifle Range in Lexington. The Wildcats won the match with a 4733, while Morehead State was third with a 4660.
Matias Kiuru led Murray State in all the categories on the day with a 587 smallbore, a 591 air rifle and an aggregate of 1178. Scott Patterson tied Kiuru with a 587 smallbore and followed that up with a 589 in air rifle for an 1176 aggregate. As a team, the Racers shot a 2340 in smallbore and a 2359 in air rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.