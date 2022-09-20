MURRAY— Murray State women’s tennis battled to two wins and one defeat over the weekend with victories over Austin Peay and Western Kentucky to start the fall season while falling to UAB on the weekend. The Racers would impress against the two rivals with 4-3 wins over each.
In the first match of the fall, MSU would fall to UAB 5-2. The Racers would pick up momentum as the weekend went along, taking their first win of the season on Saturday against Austin Peay. MSU picked up three wins in singles play with victories coming from Natalie Slezakova, Jordi Font Montero, and Paola Campigotto. In doubles play the duos of Slezakova/Sarah Bureau and Kreugel/Annika Pschorr securing the match victory for Murray State.
