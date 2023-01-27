MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set to open the 2023 season as hosts for Southern Indiana, Cumberland, and Lipscomb at Kenlake Tennis Center on Friday and Sunday.
The Racers are picked to place fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason polls. They are looking to build off a strong fall season close where Natalie Slezakova and Paolo Campigotto won their respective flights at the MVC Individual Championships.
