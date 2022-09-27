CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
The Racers competed against the likes of Central Arkansas, Austin Peay, and North Alabama in the tournament.
“We definitely got better this weekend as a team. Doubles looked great the entire weekend, but we could have gone 8-1 or even 9-0 if we executed a little bit better in those two losses,” said coach Jorge Caetano.
“On day 1 in singles, I feel like we didn’t do so well when facing adversity and we didn’t finish the opponents when we had them on the ropes and couldn’t find the solutions, we needed to turn some of the matches our way.”
Caetano continued, “But the great thing about this group is that they understand when we don’t do the things that are under our control and are looking forward to the next opportunity to do better and we could clearly see that improvement in Day 2 so I am proud of them.”
The Racers are back in action on Oct. 7-9 for the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Individual Championships at Missouri State.
