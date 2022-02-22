RUSTON, La. — Murray State women’s tennis team fell 5-2 to Sam Houston and 4-1 Louisiana Tech over the weekend in Ruston, Louisiana. Despite the losses, the Racers continued their impressive start to the season in doubles play. MSU has combined to go 19-2 in doubles play so far this season.
The duo of Marit Kreugel and Sarah Bureau remain undefeated in doubles play throughout the fall and spring seasons, going a combined 9-0 to this point. Stasya Sharapova and Annika Pschorr stretched their doubles win streak to nine before a loss against Louisiana Tech.
It was a tough weekend for singles matchups as Sarah Bureau was the lone Racers player to take her singles point this weekend.
“Doubles looked great again, but we let Sam Houston and LA Tech set the tone in singles from the jump and they simply outplayed us,” Coach Jorge Caetano said. “It is early in the season so we need to get our singles play to match what we have been doing in doubles. We will take this in the chin and get to work because I know the potential this team has, and we have to be ready for this type of grind and competition come OVC time.”
