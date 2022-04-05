NASHVILLE — Murray State (8-7) tennis split a pair of weekend matches to open Ohio Valley Conference play, falling 4-3 to Belmont before taking down Tennessee State 7-0 in Nashville, Tenn. After starting the season with nine consecutive doubles wins, the Racers dropped five doubles points in a row before snapping the streak with a doubles sweep over Tennessee State.
Belmont 4
Murray State 3
The Racers and Bruins had quite the duel in Nashville on Friday with Belmont taking the match 4-3. After dropping the doubles point to Belmont, the Racers would win three of the six singles points. Gabrielle Geolier took the first point for the Racers, defeating her opponent in straight sets.
Jordi Font Montero and Annika Pschorr each took their point in closely contested matchups. With Font Montero dropping the first set, she bounced back to take the next two sets 7-5 and 14-12. Pschorr took care of business with a 7-6, 6-7, 10-6 victory.
Murray State 7
Tennessee State 0
Murray State was dominant in their second match of the weekend, defeating the Tigers 7-0. The doubles pairing of Stasya Sharapova and Natalie Slezakova won their top-flight matchup 6-3. The duo has went 9-1 in the doubles matches when paired together in their time at MSU.
Pschorr and Sarah Bureau won their doubles pairing 6-1 to clinch the doubles point after Paola Campigotto and Font Montero won their point by default.
All six Racers won their singles points in commanding fashion with four of the six matchups won in straight sets with one matchup being won by default.
“We decided to go with a completely different lineup for doubles to see if we can find our rhythm again and it worked,” said Coach Jorge Caetano. “In singles, we had a very strong start and imposed our will on the opponents from the get-go.”
Caetano continued, “Of course, we wanted to start conference play 2-0 but I believe the loss against Belmont just made our team hungrier and I think the way we ended that match with Annika and Jordi winning two close matches was the confidence boost we needed for the rest of the season. OVC matches are always tough, and we are very excited to host EIU and SIUE this coming weekend!”
