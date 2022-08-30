MURRAY — All throughout the upper concourse of the CFSB Center last Tuesday evening on the Murray State campus, there may have been futures being re-shaped.
Young girls, mostly between the ages of 5 and 12, were, in some cases, being exposed to the women’s sports at Murray State for the first time. They were learning about things like how to use the starting blocks for a track and field race or what kind of skills are needed for playing tennis or how shoot a basketball, all under the watchful and excited eyes of the Murray State athletes who represent those teams, as well as the others in the program that are for women.
This was how Murray State chose to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the federal law that made these activities even possible at Murray State and throughout the country — Title IX. It amounted to a community meet-and-greet, but there were already signs that some of the youngsters participating are going to remember the night they met and played, for a little while, with the Racers.
“One of the little girls just came by and said, ‘Wow! This is the best day ever!’” said Murray State assistant track and field coach Kelsey Riggins, who is also a co-founder for Racer athletics’ Women Empowerment and Education program and led last week’s event with Rachael Cuttitta, assistant athletic director for student athlete development.
“It’s been really good and (the athletes) are having a really good time interacting with the kids and it’s so invaluable for our student-athletes too. They’re out here teaching (the children) how to do things and that’s one of the benefits of being in a community like Murray. It’s a small town but you’ve got some big stars working with these kids.”
Three Racer women’s teams (rifle, softball and track and field) won conference championships in 2021-22, while Payton Carter won the individual title in women’s golf. Carter and long jumper Rachel Hagans both represented Murray State in their respective national events, as well.
“This event is great,” Carter said as she and her teammates welcomed a batch of visitors to their station. She is the last of the 10 individual champions who came from the stable of just-retired Murray State Women’s Head Golf Coach Velvet Milkman, who was the other co-founder of the WEE. “This is very empowering to be part of this and it’s great to see these women athletes interacting with the community and loving on these kids and showing them what’s out there for them.”
Carter and her team, though, are an example of why Title IX was created. Before Milkman accepted an invitation to become head coach 29 years ago, there had not been a women’s golf program at Murray State.
Now, for the first time, Murray State women’s golf is in the hands of a new person, Head Coach Philip Nelson, who said he was proud to attend last Tuesday’s event with his new team, even though he admitted to being a bit outnumbered, being he was one of the few men in the building.
“Yeah, but I’m constantly surrounded by women,” he said, laughing, as he described his everyday life, living with wife Nancy and two daughters. “I’m surrounded but I absolutely love it and I love the opportunities that are now available in women’s sports. I’ve been in women’s athletics now for six years and I love coaching women more than guys, to be honest. I’m all for providing more opportunities and that’s why we do it.
“This is an opportunity to make a change. It’s a platform to make some change.”
Before Title IX was adopted in 1972, women’s athletics scholarships at colleges and universities were practically non-existent. That meant that scenes like what Sarah Hultman and Abby Hensley, both of Murray, were both witnessing Tuesday with their own daughters would not have been possible.
They were rubbing elbows with actual college athletes, who just happened to also be women and are doing things that those youngsters may have a chance to do in several years.
“Raising a daughter (Anna, 6) and having a good influence from these collegiate athletics women is just phenomenal,” Hensley said as she watched Anna spend several minutes at the tennis station. She then recalled the conversation from earlier that day in which she asked Anna about attending the Title IX event.
“Her immediate response was, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ We try to take her to as many of the women’s teams’ events as we can. We have seen the soccer, softball, volleyball and tennis teams play. We definitely believe in equal opportunity.”
As Hultman was watching daughters Thea, 6, and Nora, 4, frolic from one station to another, she focused on the pride she and husband Mitch have in their alma mater and how its women’s sports are taken so seriously. She also said it sends a wider-reaching message.
“It’s just awesome to see our community, as a whole, flourish and we both teach in local school districts so it’s nice to see everyone here support this,” she said, adding that Mitch was given a very important task for the evening. “Oh yes, he’s making sure the kids get all of the autographs from everyone.”
One of those athletes they sought was Hagans, who not only qualified for the NCAA Meet in the track stronghold known as Eugene, Oregon, she returned there a few week later to compete in the higher-caliber USA Meet, which features numerous Olympics performers, one of whom was there — American women’s track legend Alyson Felix.
And as Hagans watched how the youngsters’ eyes would get big when they were going from station to station, she recalled her own star-struck moment of being in the same venue as her biggest track heroine.
“I mean, she is phenomenal! I can’t tell you how much of a fan girl I was, seeing her,” Hagans said of Felix, who retired this year as the most decorated athlete ever, with 20 career medals. She said she never had the chance to actually meet her. “But oh my gosh! She smiled at me. I’m just in awe of this women and everything she’s done for females.
“So I love watching these kids play and have fun. Everyone should have a chance to play.”
That goes double for new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, who, along with wife Marnie, has a 15-month-old daughter, Chaney. He also said that the Title IX event fits with the vision he has for women’s athletics as he returns to his alma mater.
“We’re going to have an intentional approach with engaging the youth in our community and getting them involved and I compliment Coach (Riggins) and Rachael for finding new ways to pull in the community and educate them on all of the sports opportunities and to get folks excited about everything we’re doing on this campus,” Yantko said in an interview last week from Lafayette, Louisiana. He had returned to Lafayette to handle some unfinished tasks as deputy director of athletics at the University of Louisiana (formerly Louisiana-Lafayette and Southwestern Louisiana) ahead of officially assuming the Racer reigns on Thursday.
“To get something that really celebrates the momentum behind our sports right now is really cool and unique and I can’t wait to get there and champion this alongside them and really get to our community and tell the wonderful story we have for women’s sports and for all of our sports.”
