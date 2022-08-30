MURRAY — All throughout the upper concourse of the CFSB Center last Tuesday evening on the Murray State campus, there may have been futures being re-shaped.

Young girls, mostly between the ages of 5 and 12, were, in some cases, being exposed to the women’s sports at Murray State for the first time. They were learning about things like how to use the starting blocks for a track and field race or what kind of skills are needed for playing tennis or how shoot a basketball, all under the watchful and excited eyes of the Murray State athletes who represent those teams, as well as the others in the program that are for women.