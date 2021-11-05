MURRAY— With two weeks left in the regular season, the Murray State Racers volleyball team (13-10, 7-6 OVC) will return home to Racer Arena to host Southeast Missouri (20-6, 11-3 OVC) on Senior Weekend for matches at 6 p.m. today and Saturday.
Last time out
- The Racers stretched their winning streak to five games, opening the series at Belmont with a sweep before falling in four sets to the Bruins the next day to split the series with Belmont.
- Murray State went 5-1 over their last six games, sweeping four of the six games.
2021 Senior Class
- The Racers will recognize three seniors Becca Fernandez, Emily Matson and Kolby McClelland, and student manager, Drew Langston, for the 2021 season.
- The four have collectively been to three OVC tournaments, including an NCAA appearance in 2018, and they will be making their 4th OVC tournament advancement this year
- Libero Becca Fernandez is Murray State’s All-Time Dig Leader, tallying 2,412 career digs. Fernandez has played in 129 career matches, 10th-most in Racer history with 127 in the libero jersey. She has won 12 OVC Defensive Player of the Week awards.
- Matson has played in a total of 70 games for the Racers. For her career, she has amassed 243 kills, 32 aces, and 131 digs.
- McClelland is second on the team in kills, notching 192 kills with an average of 2.49 kills per set, 16 aces, and 225 points and is third in the OVC with a .284 hitting percentage. n
